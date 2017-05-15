Town of Truckee Releases Motorboat Inspection Information

Watercraft inspections are mandatory for all motorized and/or trailered watercraft launching on Donner Lake through the Town of Truckee ordinance Title 14. Inspections are to help prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species into Donner Lake. Non-motorized watercraft may be subject to an inspection prior to entering Donner Lake if determined necessary by the Town of Truckee or its designee.

