Plane Crash Wreckage Found in Sierra ...

Plane Crash Wreckage Found in Sierra County

Sierra County authorities have found the missing plane that crashed in rugged terrain a little more than a month ago. A search had to be called off a couple of weeks ago because of too much snow in the area, but last week, the Sheriff's Department got a citizen report of a crash in a remote area southeast of Yuba Pass in Sierra County.

