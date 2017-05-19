Northern California woman slain in garage; alleged stalker dead after chase
A Placer County woman was slain Wednesday in her garage, and her suspected killer - a man accused earlier of stalking her - fatally shot himself after fleeing nearly 100 miles on Interstate 80. Renee Sue O'Neal, a 35-year-old mother of twin boys, was found dead that morning in a car in the garage of her home in Lincoln, north of Rocklin, Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee said Thursday. Police had been called to the scene by a witness who reported hearing possible gunshots around 8:20 a.m. and then seeing a man flee in a white Hyundai.
