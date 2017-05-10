Nevada City Man Guilty Of Lewd Lasciv...

Nevada City Man Guilty Of Lewd Lascivious Acts

Friday May 12 Read more: Knco radio

A Nevada City man has been convicted of multiple charges of lewd and lascivious conduct involving girls under 14. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 52-year-old Robert Taylor originally faced 12 counts. The jury found him guilty of 6 counts and not guilty of one count, and were deadlocked regarding the other counts.

