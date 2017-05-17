More
The Forest Service, Truckee Ranger District, says it plans to burn 80-120 acres of understory vegetation near Stampede Reservoir on Friday. The prescribed fire will only take place if weather, fuel conditions and smoke dispersal remains favorable.
