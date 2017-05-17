Man suspected in woman's death takes own life on highway
A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman took his own life hours later Wednesday on a California highway after his car was stopped by law enforcement officers. The woman's body was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in a Lincoln home's garage, Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee told Sacramento television station KCRA .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|figivy
|13
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC