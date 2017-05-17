Man suspected in woman's death takes ...

Man suspected in woman's death takes own life on highway

1 hr ago

A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman took his own life hours later Wednesday on a California highway after his car was stopped by law enforcement officers. The woman's body was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in a Lincoln home's garage, Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee told Sacramento television station KCRA .

