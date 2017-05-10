Made In Tahoe Festival set for Memorial Day Weekend
The 5th Annual Made In Tahoe Festival returns to the Village at Squaw Valley for Memorial Day Weekend on May 27-28. This exciting event celebrates all things local and hosts a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas.
