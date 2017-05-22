Interstate 80 Work to Close Freeway R...

Interstate 80 Work to Close Freeway Ramps and Lanes in Truckee

There are a few road closures happening in Truckee this week. Starting Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., two on-ramps along Highway 89 and Donner Pass Road and the exit ramp in central Truckee will be closed for concrete work.

