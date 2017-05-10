Search in Sierra continues for plane ...

Search in Sierra continues for plane of missing Santa Rosa couple

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: SFGate

Rescue crews continued to scour the Sierra Nevada on Sunday as the search for a Santa Rosa couple and the single-engine plane they were piloting stretched into its sixth day. The Civil Air Patrol launched three planes Sunday morning to conduct visual and photographic searches of an area about 18 miles northwest of Truckee.

