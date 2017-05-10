Open Outdoor Burning in Truckee with Burn Permit
Truckee Fire Protection District says open outdoor burning is allowed in the Truckee area to dispose of vegetation with a valid burn permit that is free at any fire station. TFPD says that dead and dying vegetation like grasses, shrubs, small tree limbs and pine needles need to be disposed before fire season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|figivy
|13
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC