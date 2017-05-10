Crews Searching for Missing Aircraft Near Truckee

Members of Civil Air Patrol's California Wing are helping the Sierra County Sheriff's Office search for a missing Socata aircraft with two people on board. Officials say the Socata TB-20 Trinidad left the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee, California, just before 4 pm on Monday and family members reported the aircraft was overdue Monday night it failed to arrive at Petaluma Municipal Airport.

