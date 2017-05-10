Crews continue search for couple, plane missing in Truckee

Air rescue crews are searching Northern California mountains for a single-engine plane that was reported missing nearly a week ago after it failed to land as scheduled. A couple from Santa Rosa, Mark and Brenda Richard, were aboard the Socata TB-20 when they took off from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border April 17. Family members reported the four-seat plane missing and a search was started by the Civil Air Patrol, the all-volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

