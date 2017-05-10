Crews continue search for couple, plane missing in Truckee
Air rescue crews are searching Northern California mountains for a single-engine plane that was reported missing nearly a week ago after it failed to land as scheduled. A couple from Santa Rosa, Mark and Brenda Richard, were aboard the Socata TB-20 when they took off from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport near the Nevada border April 17. Family members reported the four-seat plane missing and a search was started by the Civil Air Patrol, the all-volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|figivy
|13
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC