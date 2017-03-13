Nevada County Names Employees of the ...

Nevada County Names Employees of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Knco radio

It wasn't exactly the Oscars, but the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chambers hosted an awards show of their own. The County Employee Recognition Awards were held during yesterday's Supervisor's meeting Supervisor Richard Anderson having a little fun presenting the Teams of the Year, which went to the Immunization Clinic Quality Improvement Project, and the Truckee Family Planning Clinic Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10) Mar 2 figivy 13
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan '17 Toweringeggman 1
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16) Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC