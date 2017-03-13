Jeep found underneath 20 feet of snow
As a snowplow was clearing the way of a notoriously snowy section of the Donner Pass, it discovered a Jeep Cherokee entombed within a wall of 20 feet of snow on Thursday. The vehicle is believed to have been abandoned on the side of a road outside of Truckee, California, and snow mountain was built around it as snowblowers cleared the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|figivy
|13
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC