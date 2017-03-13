Jeep found underneath 20 feet of snow

As a snowplow was clearing the way of a notoriously snowy section of the Donner Pass, it discovered a Jeep Cherokee entombed within a wall of 20 feet of snow on Thursday. The vehicle is believed to have been abandoned on the side of a road outside of Truckee, California, and snow mountain was built around it as snowblowers cleared the way.

