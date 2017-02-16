US 50 reopens at Lake Tahoe week afte...

US 50 reopens at Lake Tahoe week after rock slides

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A week after it was closed by rock slides with boulders as big as buses, U.S. Highway 50 on Lake Tahoe's east shore reopened in Nevada on Wednesday. A stretch of the highway further west in California was reopened for the first time since mudslides shut that key mountain route down last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16) Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Nevada County was issued at February 16 at 4:04PM PST

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC