Mountain News: California county seek...

Mountain News: California county seeks to collect tax on rentals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Pique News Magazine

Placer County officials estimate that 54,600 properties are being used as short-term rentals in the county's unincorporated areas. The county extends from the foothills west of Sacramento to the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC