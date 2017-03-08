High Fives Foundation Updates Recovery Gym for Injured Athletes
The Truckee, Calif-based High Fives Foundation recovery gymnasium for injured athletes recently received a makeover made possible by technology integration firm Epic AV Automation and powered by ELAN, part of Core Brands. Aspiring professional skier Roy Tuscany established the High Fives Foundation , which provides grants for procedures and treatments not covered by insurance, after becoming paralyzed from the waist down after an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.
