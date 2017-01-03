Video shows the remarkable snow piling up in the Sierra
The video above taken by Bay Area resident Thais Derich Tuesday afternoon shows the winter wonderland that has taken over the mountain range this month. After a day of epic skiing in white powder at Sugar Bowl, Derich took the clip on the drive back to Interstate 80 and warned her Facebook friends that the driving in the mountains right now is slow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC