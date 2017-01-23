The Latest: Nearly 2 more feet of sno...

The Latest: Nearly 2 more feet of snow in Sierra Nevada

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Lake Tahoe region remains under a winter storm warning into Monday after the second of a trio of storms dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the top of the Sierra Nevada. Sugarbowl ski resort reported Friday it has received 22 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours near U.S. Interstate 80 west of Truckee, California.

Truckee, CA

