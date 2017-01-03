The Latest: Mudslides close 2 Norther...

The Latest: Mudslides close 2 Northern California highways

The California Highway Patrol's Truckee office says all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Donner Lake Road in Donner Lake have been closed indefinitely because of a large mudslide Sunday evening. It says it's unclear when the highway will reopen and that the clean-up will take hours.

