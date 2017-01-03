The Latest: Blizzard conditions close Reno-Tahoe highway

Blizzard conditions have forced the closure of the main highway connecting Reno, Nevada, to Lake Tahoe, and a small avalanche at a nearby ski resort briefly trapped three vehicles as heavy snow keeps falling across much of the Sierra Nevada. State transportation officials say no one was hurt Wednesday after the small avalanche occurred along an access-road at the Mount Rose ski resort about 30 miles southwest of Reno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.