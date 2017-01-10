Teachers welcome standing desks in th...

Teachers welcome standing desks in the classroom

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CNN

When Mathias Ellegiers made a wooden standing desk for his girlfriend in 2012, he never thought it'd open up a floodgate of interest from teachers nationwide. "My girlfriend Daphne was suffering from back and neck pain while studying for a PhD," said Ellegiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nevada County was issued at January 10 at 7:40PM PST

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC