Superior Court Begins Year With New Commissioner
The Superior Court of Nevada County is beginning the year with a new Court Commissioner. Jason LaChance, who is an attorney in Truckee, has been selected to the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC