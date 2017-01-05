Storms continue to bring heavy rain a...

Storms continue to bring heavy rain and snow to western U.S. - and more is on the way

Los Angeles Times

A swath of the western U.S., from the California coast to Colorado and as far north as Idaho, was bracing for cold temperatures and heavy rain and snowfall as a series of storms driven by Pacific moisture and cold Arctic air continued to pound the region. A weather pattern that began this week brought pounding rainfall to the California coast, several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and record snowfall and freezing temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain states, prompting officials to close roads and schools, open emergency warming shelters, and issue warnings of flash floods, mudslides and avalanches.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Nevada County was issued at January 05 at 2:20PM PST

Truckee, CA

