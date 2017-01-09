Storms are making a dent in California's drought; 7 feet of snow expected in some areas
Caltrans worker Wendy Payne clears debris after heavy rains caused flooding along Highway 89 near Truckee. A lull in a series of powerful winter storms gave Northern California a chance Monday to clean up from widespread flooding while also assessing how all that moisture is altering the state's once-grim drought picture.
