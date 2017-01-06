Storm in Sierra Nevada sparks concern...

Storm in Sierra Nevada sparks concerns about flooding, avalanches

Read more: Los Angeles Times

The first band of what forecasters predict will be the region's most powerful storm in a decade moved into Northern California on Saturday evening, prompting official warnings of widespread flooding and epic snowfall in the Sierra Nevada. Officials expected the storm to pack the same force as one that hit Northern California in 2005, causing $300 million in damage.

