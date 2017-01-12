States of Emergency Declared in Nevad...

States of Emergency Declared in Nevada County

The storms of this week have done an estimated half-a-million dollars worth of damage in Nevada County, and those preliminary estimates are expected to go up. Because of this, a state of emergency has been declared in the county Steve Monaghan says that will happen Tuesday morning-the Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9am.

