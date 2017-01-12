Staggering Snow Totals At Tahoe

Staggering Snow Totals At Tahoe

Some staggering snow totals are coming in from the Lake Tahoe area that's been battered by a blizzard since Monday night. The Kirkwood ski resort south of the lake reported Wednesday it has received 4 feet of new snow in the last 24 hours for a seven-day total of more than 11 feet.

