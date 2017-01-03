Sierra gets 20 inches of snow in 24 hours
Northstar California Resort in Truckee got 20 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe got 18 inches and Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Kirkwood got 12 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC