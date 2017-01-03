Severe floods forecast for Reno amid ...

Severe floods forecast for Reno amid heavy rains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Reno area this weekend amid a deluge of rainfall and snow that caused at least one location to run out of sandbags. The Truckee River is forecast to rise to its highest point in more than a decade.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nevada County was issued at January 06 at 3:50PM PST

