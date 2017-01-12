More

Wednesday

Due to hazardous weather conditions and power outages, IVGID Administrative, Public Works Offices, Diamond Peak, and the Incline Village Recreation Center are closed today, and will re-open tomorrow 8 a.m., providing conditions allow. Group fitness classes and programs are also cancelled today.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Nevada County was issued at January 12 at 3:58PM PST

