Lake Tahoe is officially buried in snow

Thanks to a series of atmospheric river storms that have pummeled California, the snowpack of Lake Tahoe is reaching record-breaking numbers. In early January, parts of California received over 28 inches of rain and up to 17 feet of snow , causing flooding, avalanches, and a major shift in the California drought monitor map .

