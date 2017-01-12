Just how much snow has dumped on Tahoe? 24 feet and the season
In the last nine days alone, Heavenly has seen 170 inches, Kirkwood 151 inches and Squaw more than 102 inches. "We're looking at some pretty remarkable snow totals," says Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
