Jackknifed tractor-trailer slides down icy California road after brakes lock up

The California Highway Patrol released video Thursday showing a jackknifed tractor-trailer with its brakes locked sliding down an icy patch of an interstate. According to the Truckee, California branch of the CHP, the incident occurred on a stretch of the I-80 near Floriston on January 12. Police say the driver jackknifed the truck at the top of a grade, causing the airlines to his rear trailer to break and thus lock up the brakes.

