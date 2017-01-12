Jackknifed tractor-trailer slides dow...

Jackknifed tractor-trailer slides down icy California road after brakes lock up

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The California Highway Patrol released video Thursday showing a jackknifed tractor-trailer with its brakes locked sliding down an icy patch of an interstate. According to the Truckee, California branch of the CHP, the incident occurred on a stretch of the I-80 near Floriston on January 12. Police say the driver jackknifed the truck at the top of a grade, causing the airlines to his rear trailer to break and thus lock up the brakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC