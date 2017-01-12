Is Californiaa s drought really over?

In this photo provided by Northstar California, a Ski Patrol member heads out to check mountain safety for guests and employees after the Northstar California resort received 96 inches of snow from the latest round of storms Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Truckee, Calif. The massive rain and snowfall that prompted a rare blizzard warning in parts of the Sierra was helping much of Northern California recover from a six-year drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.