Heavy snow expected in Sierra
A powerful winter storm brought snow to the Sierra early Saturday, triggering traffic controls as the region gears up for large accumulations throughout the day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will run through 10 p.m. Saturday, with up to 10 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet of elevation and up to two feet at the highest peaks, said Idamis Del Valle, a forecaster with the agency.
