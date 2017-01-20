First Tahoe-Truckee baby of 2017 hail...

First Tahoe-Truckee baby of 2017 hails from Kings Beach

Tuesday Jan 17

Tahoe Forest Hospital is pleased to announce that the first baby of the new year was born Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at 1:39 p.m. The baby was delivered by Dr. Steve Thompson. The baby boy, named Nathan Matteo Toledo, weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth, and measured 19 inches.

Truckee, CA

