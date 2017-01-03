First Sierra Nevada snow survey looks...

First Sierra Nevada snow survey looks promising

22 hrs ago

The confetti and champagne bottles have been recycled, but for California drought watchers, the New Year's festivities are just beginning. Officials from the state Department of Water Resources took the first snow survey of the year near South Lake Tahoe, even as several major storms were forecast to dump between one and two feet over the Sierra Nevada by Thursday, with significantly more coming after that next weekend.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Nevada County was issued at January 04 at 8:42AM PST

