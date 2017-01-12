FedEx driver handles jackknifed big r...

FedEx driver handles jackknifed big rig like a boss

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Hitting a patch of ice and skidding off the road can cause any of us to have a slight panic attack. Now imagine being behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler pulling not one, but two trailers, and jackknifing at a steep incline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC