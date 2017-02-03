Chateau Du Sureau one of three northern California hotels to receive AAA Five Diamond Award
The Chateua Du Sureau was one of just three hotels in Northern California to receive the AAA Five Diamond Award for 2017. The other two were the The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco and The Ritz-Carlton in Truckee.
