Caltrans Reopens I-80 in Both Directions Over Donner Pass

Yesterday

Intense storm activity, including torrential rainfall, mudslides, extreme winds and blizzard snow conditions, forced Caltrans to close three Sierra roadways earlier this week: Interstate 80 from Colfax to Truckee; Highway 20 from Nevada City to Yuba Gap/I-80; and, Highway 49 from Newtown Road just north of Nevada City to Sierraville. Interstate 80 reopened one lane in both directions at 1 p.m. today, January 11. Chain controls are in place eastbound from Drum to Boca and westbound from stateline to Drum.

