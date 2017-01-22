California storm dumps snow in the Sierra
While those of us here in the Bay Area have been dealing with rain, those in the Sierra have been dealing with snow and lots of it which is a welcome site to some, a frustrating site to others. CHP officer James Giraudo says the last time he's seen this much snow was back in 1997, a year that Truckee dealt with flowing after the snowmelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC