California drought isn't over, but 'we're getting better'
At the start of January, the California Drought monitor map finally indicated that the drought had eased in some areas of the state, especially around the California Bay Area, the North Coast and far stretches of Northern California. The map from Jan. 3, 2017, is based on precipitation numbers.
