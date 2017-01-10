Blizzard conditions close Interstate ...

Blizzard conditions close Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Interstate 80 in the Truckee area remains closed and CHP does not expect to have it reopened until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Nevada County was issued at January 11 at 6:38AM PST

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC