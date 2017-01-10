Blizzard conditions close Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada
Interstate 80 in the Truckee area remains closed and CHP does not expect to have it reopened until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph.
