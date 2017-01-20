2017 Poetry Out Loud January 29

2017 Poetry Out Loud January 29

Poetry Out Loud, sponsored by PlacerArts and the California Arts Council, is an annual event that leads Placer County high school students in learning and understanding renowned older and modern poetry. Through a series of poetry recitation competitions that begin at the individual high school level, students advance to the County, State, and for the State winner, to the annual National competition in Washington DC.

