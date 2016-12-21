Ultimate Adventure 2016 Day 5 Video
If you thought that the Rubicon was great, you will love the trail that the 2016 Ultimate Adventure visits in Part 5. Fordyce Creek Trail, home of Cal4Wheel's annual Sierra Trek event, offers all of the scenery and granite features of the Rubicon and adds in even more challenging obstacles and deep water crossings. After several long days of wheeling and road miles, the Ultimate Adventure starts to wear down man and machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov 27
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC