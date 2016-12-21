Ultimate Adventure 2016 Day 5 Video

If you thought that the Rubicon was great, you will love the trail that the 2016 Ultimate Adventure visits in Part 5. Fordyce Creek Trail, home of Cal4Wheel's annual Sierra Trek event, offers all of the scenery and granite features of the Rubicon and adds in even more challenging obstacles and deep water crossings. After several long days of wheeling and road miles, the Ultimate Adventure starts to wear down man and machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.