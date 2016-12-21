Snow chains required as parts of Sier...

Snow chains required as parts of Sierra to get 2 feet of powder

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: SFGate

A storm system moving into the Sierra will bring up to 2 feet of snow this holiday weekend, forecasters said Friday. Areas above 3,500 feet elevation should get anywhere between a foot to 2 feet of snow by the end of the storm on Saturday, said Mike Kochasic , a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC