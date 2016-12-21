Ski instructor, 35, killed in weekend...

Ski instructor, 35, killed in weekend accident near Tahoe

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: My Mother Lode

Placer County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 35-year-old ski instructor who was killed in a skiing accident over the weekend at a mountain resort north of Lake Tahoe. Sgt. David Hunt said Monday that Dennis Baltimore of Kings Beach, California died Sunday after he hit several rocks and crashed into a creek at the Northstar California resort near Truckee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov 27 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
News Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ... Jul '16 The Proclaimer 1
News Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble... Jul '16 Solarman 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Watch for Nevada County was issued at December 24 at 10:02AM PST

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,266 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,320

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC