Ready for a mountaintop white Christmas?
When Northern California wakes up Saturday morning, it's possible that many of the region's highest mountaintops will be covered with a dusting of snow - our version of a White Christmas. The possibility of snow on Christmas Eve morning is being fueled by a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska that should soak the Bay Area on Friday and boost rainfall totals that are already above average, according to the National Weather Service.
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov 27
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
