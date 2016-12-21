Ready for a mountaintop white Christmas?

When Northern California wakes up Saturday morning, it's possible that many of the region's highest mountaintops will be covered with a dusting of snow - our version of a White Christmas. The possibility of snow on Christmas Eve morning is being fueled by a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska that should soak the Bay Area on Friday and boost rainfall totals that are already above average, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.