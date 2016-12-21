Rain expected to give way to clear skies Christmas Day
A fast-moving cold front brought more rain to California starting early Friday, but it's expected to clear out in time for Christmas Day. The storm system from the Gulf of Alaska should boost rainfall totals that are already above average, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Sierra_Girl
|5
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ...
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble...
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig...
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
|Complex view of Islam found in poetry of Iran, ...
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|1
|Palo Alto: Zero net energy house being assemble...
|Jul '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC